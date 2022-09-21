'I'm not just here to play football': Riders' Sankey partnering with Mâmawêyatitân Centre to help the hungry

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey is hosting a community BBQ at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre on Friday, Sept. 23 and is looking for donations throughout the week.

“I’m not here just to play football. There’s more to an athlete. You know, I believe that my purpose is to help others,” Sankey said.

The centre is looking for items to create grocery bags to hand out to the community on Friday. Approved items include: oranges, bananas, apples, Kleenex, deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, according to Sankey’s Instagram post on Sept. 14. However, the first year Roughrider did say they will be accepting other household items.

“Shampoo, soap, just items that are necessary. Things that we take for granted every single day. People can bring whatever they can, anything is better than nothing,” Sankey said.

Items can be dropped off at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre on Wednesday and Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. People can also make a cash donation to the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation.

“I’ve always kind of felt drawn into the homeless community. I think that’s really overlooked. A lot of people just kind of look at them and just walk away, but everyone has a story. You never really know what someone’s gone through,” Sankey said.

Sankey put out the initial call out to give back to the community on Twitter back in August.

I am going to help the homeless pop here in Regina. I want to go buy some food / water, along w making a bunch of PB&J sandwiches and go and give them away at certain areas that I see a lot of them hang around. We have to build people up. Anybody interested in participating?

“I am going to help the homeless pop,” he wrote. The linebacker said he was overwhelmed by the response and eventually partnered with the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.

“I’ve been down on my luck, I’ve been in some bad situations financially you know? I didn’t have a place to stay at one point,” Sankey said. “But I mean, God is good, and I’m here now. I just want to give back and help those in need.”

The barbeque will run from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and some of Sankey’s teammates will be there to help hand out food and household items.