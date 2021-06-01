'I'm not surprised': Students react to at-home learning extension

Students across Ontario may be forced to continue at-home learning for the rest of the academic year, CTV News has learned.

Sources say the decision was made Monday not to reopen schools with concerns a return to the classroom could drive up case counts in some hot zones.

“I’m not surprised,” says Jamie Barbu, while waiting in line at the Atlas Tube Centre with her 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, to get her COVID-19 vaccine

“I’d only really like to go back to see actually people,” Ashley added.

Barbu notes there have been some pros and cons to the virtual learning experiences.

I find that online that sometimes they’re a little bit more focused because they don’t have anything else to do and they don’t have the distractions of the socialization, but at the same time, they can’t do group assignments and they don’t get to work well with others so it’s kind of like pros and cons.”

The decision to keep schools closed goes against the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and local medical officers of health, like Windsor-Essex’s Dr. Wajid Ahmed who has openly supported the return to in-class learning.

“I think it’s good. There’s only a month left of school anyway. It doesn’t matter to me if I go back or stay online it doesn’t matter to be honest,” says 16-year-old Colton Noble.

His mom, Michelle, says this will give students more time to get vaccinated before the new year.

“It’s only one more month, just wait till next year,” she says.

The move will still need to be finalized during a cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.