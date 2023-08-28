'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.

“For me, it’s a big thing,” Tory said just after 5 a.m. “I’m apprehensive about it.”

It was a blunt contrast to his practiced podium-framed speeches – though, still sporting a blazer and button-up – as Tory voiced a vulnerable appeal to his early morning listeners.

“While I did it for five years and hundreds of shows, when you're away from something for nine years, you’re a little bit nervous.”

This was the first time Tory leaned into the microphone as a radio host since 2018, between his stints as leader of the Progressive Conservatives and mayor of Toronto.

Before taking on Toronto’s top job, he hosted the afternoon show on Newstalk 1010 for more than five years, after first stepping into radio as a teenager in charge of coffee runs for the newsroom.

‘I’M NOT THE MAYOR’

While Tory did not broach the elephant in the room – his resignation earlier this year after his extramarital relationship with a staffer was brought to light – his time spent as mayor periodically surfaced throughout the show.

“We weren’t going to get into your record as mayor,” NEWSTALK 1010 Assistant Program Director Robert Turner said, before launching into a joke about Tory’s failed commitment to bringing WrestleMania to Toronto.

“It was going to happen in the third term but it ended early,” Tory replied with a chuckle.

Then, almost an hour into the show, Tory introduced an NBC news correspondent who mistakenly greeted him as mayor.

“I’m not the mayor anymore but I’ll take it for a second,” he said before pivoting back to his line of question.

After a weekend of crime in the city – including, the eight suspects wanted in a North York stabbing – Tory returned to his stance on crime, often voiced during his time as mayor.

“I’m not in the business of trying to run for anything, stay in any office,” Tory said, defending himself before stating a sentiment he has often reiterated, “Toronto is still one of the safest big cities in the world.”

Just before Tory’s time clocked out at 9 a.m., he thanked the newsroom for helping him get through his return to talk radio.

“Thank you for listening and bye for now,” he signed off.

CTV News Toronto and NEWSTALK 1010 are both divisions of Bell Media.