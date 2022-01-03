'I'm pretty worried': Sask. students returning to class amid rising COVID-19 numbers

Students and teachers in Saskatchewan are all heading back to school this week after a winter break which saw COVID-19 cases rise.

Monika Holman, a substitute education assistant with Saskatoon Public Schools Division, is fearful as she returns to work.

"I'm pretty worried about going back into schools," Holman told CTV News.

Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not delaying in-person learning.

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe announced schools would be returning to in-person learning immediately following the holidays break.

“We do need to learn to live with COVID, we can’t keep our kids out of school forever,” Moe said.

Manitoba has delayed in-person learning until at least Jan. 10 and the winter break for Alberta students is being extended to Jan. 10.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine feels the province is going in the wrong direction.

"There's enough signs for us to see in Saskatchewan with our rates just doubling and tripling, quadrupling over six days, seven days. There's enough numbers for us to give pause."

On Monday, the province's official opposition called on the government to immediately delay this week's return to classrooms until next week, criticizing Premier Scott Moe for his handling of the situation.

"Not only is he actively downplaying the real threat and endangering our healthcare system by doing nothing but he's also putting the safety of our kids at risk," said NDP Leader Ryan Meili on Monday.

CTV News reached out to the provincial government for comment on Monday but have not heard back.

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation president Patrick Maze previously said he worries about what schools will do if teachers become sick, creating a staffing pinch.

Muhajarine says this is a real worry school boards should have.

"Because of the prevailing community spread, they (school staff) will be taking themselves out of work, they will have to isolate, they will have to stay home."

Holman has that fear, and it's not just her health she worries about, but also her finances. She says she doesn't receive sick pay.

"I would just be out of work and eating into my savings."

But not everyone is fearful of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Tara Lark has five kids aged five to 15, returning to class on Tuesday. Her kids all contracted the Omicron variant but have since been cleared.

"I'm not scared to send my kids back to school with the Omicron variant (in Saskatchewan). You can't keeping shutting down the schools because you know there is going to be a wave six, wave seven. You never know when this will end. We can't shut them down for the rest of their lives,” Lark told CTV News.

SCHOOL DIVISION RESPONSE

In a Monday news release, Regina Public Schools said it encourages all school families to complete at-home rapid tests before returning to school.

It also advises students not to return to school if COVID-19 symptoms are present.

Regina Catholic Schools says it's waiting for clarification from public health and the Ministry of Education on how the new self-isolation requirements will affect the education sector.

In a news release, the division says if a child tests positive for COVID-19, to contact their school.