'I'm quite worried': Ontario’s return to school plan concerns parents

As COVID-19 cases soar to record numbers in Ontario, some parents are worried about what’s to come this January as students return to school.

Students in the province were supposed to return to the class on Monday. Now, the province is asking parents to keep their children home until Jan 5.

As a mother of two, Kate Dupuis is worried about her daughter’s return to class next week. “They’re really just leaving parents on their own to figure it out.”

Dupuis also has concerns about changes to testing in the province as rapid antigen tests are currently hard to come by.

Beginning Dec. 31, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will only be available for symptomatic, high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations. However, Ontario public schools will remain one of the few groups permitted to distribute PCR tests to symptomatic students and staff.

For a full list of those eligible for PCR testing, click here.

Limiting tests to those who are at a higher risk means the provincial COVID-19 cases will not account for all current cases in Ontario.

“As a parent, I’m confused, quite frankly, I’m quite worried,” said Dupuis.

She hopes that employers will be understanding with their employees during this time. “I can just see kids being sent home from school and daycare constantly.”

On Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore said that teachers and other school staff will be provided with N95 masks.

While Craig Smith, the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Thames Valley Teacher Local, told CTV News that their staff won’t be provided with those masks until mid-January.

“Teachers want to be in school, teaching students in school, but since this began there has been a call for proper mitigations to make sure schools are not only open but open safely.”

Smith is also concerned about possible staffing shortages in the New Year as the risk for teachers and students is at an all-time high.

“We could find ourselves in a situation in fairly short order where the system is pivoted to virtual learning, classroom by classroom, school by school.”

— With files from CTV Toronto’s Abby Neufeld