'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadership

A northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison said he has the right approach for the future of the party, with the job of prime minister in his sights.

“It's a big task but I'm ready for it," Aitchison told reporters at his campaign launch in Huntsville. "Conservatives need to make sure we present a responsible, ethical and courageous group of people ready to govern."

The former Huntsville mayor switched from municipal politics to the House of Commons in 2019 before being re-elected in 2021 with nearly half of the vote.

“Because of what we've seen from COVID-19 and the lockdowns that have come with that, I think now more than ever is the time to bring Canadians together," he said.

During his speech to a loud, cheering crowd, Aitchison took aim at the federal carbon tax as well as promised freedom of religion, clean drinking water for all Canadians and as well as improvements to health care.

Kenora Conservative MP Eric Melillo attended and endorsed Aitchison at the campaign rally.

As part of his platform, Aitchison said he hopes to set the tone for his character and he wants to show that he has what it takes to unite everyone.

"I've known him for well over 20 years," said one supporter. "The reason Scott can be a good leader is because he always puts his citizens ahead of himself."

"He has intelligent solutions that don't represent partisan ideology," another told CTV News.

One North Bay political science professor said Aitchison is a dark horse in the leadership race.

“He could probably find his way between the extremes of the Conservative Party and that moderate position he takes," said Nipissing University Political Science Professor David Tabachnick.

"He's going to have to introduce himself to Canadians, obviously, and Conservatives."

The leadership race is heating up. Joining Aitchison in the race is Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre and former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, among others.

“I'm currently less known than the other candidates. There's no question about that," said Aitchison.

"But that's about to change. Thanks to crisscrossing the country, we're going to go out there and meet Canadians and as many Conservatives as we can."

The next leader will be chosen on Sept. 10, which means Aitchison has six months to win over Conservative voters.