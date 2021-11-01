'I’m ready to go': Toronto woman crafts paper poppies to support Veterans

In a home festooned with bright paper poppies, you’ll find their creator hard at work, amidst a stack of red and black tissue paper.

“I just thought, you know, my dad would really love this if he were here,” said Margot Rockett, who decided to make poppies in his honour, and for all those who’ve served.

“I just think there’s an opening for a poppy on a door, like a wreath. I think it’s a really good visual symbol that this household, this family, these people, are recognizing, you know, veterans, and supporting the poppy fund.”

The Beach native says she started crafting these home-made poppies last fall, because COVID-19 was keeping people indoors.

“I read news reports that the poppy campaign was going to love funds because of COVID.”

The 57-year-old’s father, Lloyd, was a veteran, who spent the last years of his life at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.

“My father got the best care possible, and I felt that, you know, the poppy fund supports long-term care facilities like Sunnybrook, but they also support home care,” said Rockett.

Rockett charges $10 per large poppy, and $4 for their smaller counterparts, with all the proceeds going to the Poppy Fund.

“I raised almost $800 last year, so I’m hoping to surpass that this year.”

Last fall, Rockett says she was up until 2 a.m. some nights, trying to get orders completed. However, this November, she is going to have help.

“I have a great support system. I have friends, neighbours, family, that all want to help me make the poppy. So if there’s a big demand, I’ve got a team, I’m ready to go.”

If you live in Toronto and want a door poppy, you can text: 647-208-5388 to place your order. Rockett says she and/or one of her friends will even deliver, if you live in the East End.