'I'm really glad to be home': Part of evacuation order west of Edmonton lifted

Susan Cameron woke up at a motel in Niton Junction on Tuesday morning.

The Evansburg resident was forced out of her home on Saturday because of a wildfire.

"We went to Wildwood, and they were really good there. It was really nice, they had cots for everybody," she told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, they informed us at noon that we had to leave again and go to Edson."

Cameron decided to go to a motel instead, since she couldn't take her pets to the evacuation centre in Edson.

She said the evacuation has been tough for both her and her animals.

"I really want to go home. I really don’t like staying in different places all the time, but we've been treated really, really good."

"[The dog is] stressed, but she'll get over it. Same as me," she said with a laugh.

Shortly after she spoke to CTV News, Cameron got the news she was waiting for.

The order affecting Entwistle, Evansburg, and people living west of Highway 22 was lifted at 12 p.m.

CTV News spoke to Cameron again after she arrived home to find everything still in order.

"I'm really glad to be home," she said.

"It was so lovely. I was looking around to see which neighbours made it back."

She said her first order of business was to check on the house and water her plants.

"They said to check your electrical and everything else, so I checked and everything is good."

Cameron said she's glad officials made the call to get people out.

"If something would have happened, if it would have burnt, then what?"

"You can always replace everything, but you can’t replace people."

Canada Post also issued a service alert for Evansburg and Entwistle on Tuesday, announcing all mail destined for the communities had been sent to the Drayton Valley post office.

A spokesperson said customers can pick up their mail at 5224 52 Avenue in Drayton Valley from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

An evacuation order remained in place for residents east of Highway 22, up to Range Road 65, and between Highway 16 and Township Road 530 to the south.

(3/3) The evacuation order remains in place for those west of Range Road 65 to Highway 22, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16 (see map below). pic.twitter.com/IXb4pBlGwK

An out-of-control wildfire burning on both sides of Highway 22 north of Highway 16 was last estimated to be nearly 2,400 hectares big.

Local and provincial firefighters, aided by heavy equipment and helicopters, were working Tuesday on a containment line on the fire's south side and reinforcing guards on the east and north sides.

"Fire behaviour is expected to be similar today as it was yesterday however the situation is continuously changing," Alberta Wildlife said in a noon update.

A second wildfire about nine kilometres south of Evansburg, 330 hectares in size, was still considered out of control, too.

The wildfire danger in the Edson Forest Area is considered extreme. A fire restriction is in effect.

Residents in the Wildwood zone who still have livestock, pets, or critical medical requirements can apply for temporary access permits to their property starting Tuesday.

A permit can be acquired by calling 1-833-334-4630, or by filling out a paper form at the Edson and District Leisure Centre at 2716 49 Street.

Residents will need to provide a driver's licence number, phone number, address, and other details specific to their property.

Access to property will be granted between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the permit.