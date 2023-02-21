'I’m rushing to get home to my loved ones' says driver charged with stunt driving
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Brant County OPP are reminding residents there is no excuse for excessive speeding after clocking a Sarnia, Ont. resident driving over 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
An OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 403 in Brant County just after 10 p.m. Sunday after they witnessed a vehicle travel at a high rate of speed.
The 32-year-old man from Sarnia is facing several charges including:
- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
- Speeding in excess of 50km/h over the speed limit
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
"There is NO excuse for driving this speed on public roads in [County of Brant]," said OPP on Twitter. "I'm sorry but 'I'm rushing to get home to my loved ones' does not work."
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
-
