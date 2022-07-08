'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court

A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.

The claims are against the owner of the former Certified Windows, Craig O’Brien.

In 2018, a number of residents said they provided deposits or paid for the installation of new windows and doors that were never installed.

“There's no level of anger I can even describe without swearing,” said LeeAnn DesRosiers. “I'm so angry and I'm frustrated.”

In 2019, O’Brien was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document. A court date has been set for October.

Meanwhile, the alleged fraud victims say they now have liens on their homes as the finance company involved looks for payment.

“I didn't even get a nail!” DesRosiers explained. “Through many attempts to get them installed on the due date they were supposed to, that kept getting pushed, pushed, pushed. Next thing I know, I'm getting a call from the finance company telling me I owe them $20,000 for not even receiving a nail.”

Debbie Marchand said she told financing company Finance It that O’Brien forged her name on the paperwork submitted.

“I told them for months, almost like every couple of days for months,” Marchand explained. “I even have a letter from them saying that they were investigating it because they had heard from all of us customers that we don't have windows so they knew very well knew what was going on.”

Marchand is among several residents worried over mounting legal fees, upwards of $11,000 to continue their efforts through October.

“You kind of try and let it go and you think it's going to get resolved especially since the police did finally charge the owner with fraud. But that hasn't,” she said. “He hasn't been to court for that to get, you know, to find out if he's guilty.”

“Since the finance company I guess figured they couldn't get any money from him anymore because he went bankrupt, they decided to come after all of us that don't have windows.”

CTV News also reached out to Finance It for comment, but has not received a response.

Windsor lawyer, Dan Scott is representing Craig O’Brien on his criminal matters. Scott declined to comment on behalf of his client as he’s preparing for a preliminary trial scheduled for Wednesday.

None of the allegations against O’Brien have been proven in court.

“The amount of sadness, despair anger, frustration, disbelief that we're all encompassing,” DesRoisers added. “And I mean, going through COVID was hard enough and mental illness and the mental stress that’s put upon everybody, the (rising) cost of life. And now you put something like this on people that don't deserve it.”