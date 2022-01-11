'I’m so happy': Windsor PSW wins $162,000 in WRH Foundation’s 50/50 draw
A Personal Support Worker and Homecare Technician in Windsor is the lucky winner of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation’s Mega Money 50/50 Grand Prize Draw.
Sherrel Robertson’s ticket number was chosen and she won $162,022, which is one of the largest Grand Prize jackpots in the WRH Foundation’s Mega Money 50/50 Draw history.
Robertson says she plans to pay her bills and share it with her son, daughter and two grandchildren.
“I’m so happy, I can’t explain it. I have to think,” says Robertson. “I bought multiple tickets. As they always say, if you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance.”
The Mega Money 50/50 Draw was launched Dec. 1, 2021 and included 12 Draws of Christmas
prizes leading up to Dec. 25 as well as a New Year’s Eve Night Out Package.
“We want to thank all of our generous sponsors for playing a huge role in making this Mega Money
50/50 Draw a tremendous success,” says manager of philanthropy Cristina Naccarato.
Proceeds from the sale of the lottery tickets support the purchase of vital medical equipment at
Windsor Regional Hospital.
