'I’m so happy': Windsor PSW wins $162,000 in WRH Foundation’s 50/50 draw

A Personal Support Worker and Homecare Technician in Windsor is the lucky winner of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation’s Mega Money 50/50 Grand Prize Draw.

Sherrel Robertson’s ticket number was chosen and she won $162,022, which is one of the largest Grand Prize jackpots in the WRH Foundation’s Mega Money 50/50 Draw history.

Robertson says she plans to pay her bills and share it with her son, daughter and two grandchildren.

“I’m so happy, I can’t explain it. I have to think,” says Robertson. “I bought multiple tickets. As they always say, if you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance.”

said.

The Mega Money 50/50 Draw was launched Dec. 1, 2021 and included 12 Draws of Christmas

prizes leading up to Dec. 25 as well as a New Year’s Eve Night Out Package.

“We want to thank all of our generous sponsors for playing a huge role in making this Mega Money

50/50 Draw a tremendous success,” says manager of philanthropy Cristina Naccarato.

Proceeds from the sale of the lottery tickets support the purchase of vital medical equipment at

Windsor Regional Hospital.