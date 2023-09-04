'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life

An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.

In November of 2022, Smith donated her kidney to her then new partner Ben Doerksen. It was a match made in heaven that was approved by doctors.

"It was, I mean it's still surreal to be honest," said 33-year-old Doerksen.

It was a life-saving match for Doerksen and life-changing decision for Smith, but she says she would do it all over again.

"We joke about how we pretty much were strangers at that point," said 33-year-old Emma Smith. "I just knew I was like I know I am the person to do this for him."

It all started in the spring of 2021. Doerksen’s life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with Kidney disease.

"I was first hospitalized for symptoms that would eventually manifest as kidney failure, and then shortly thereafter I got the official diagnosis and then started dialysis August of that summer in 2021," Doerksen explained.

He was on dialysis when he met Smith at a Halloween party in the fall of 2021.

"Shortly after that, we started dating and really hit it off."

Faced with the grim reality, Smith immediately made the decision to undergo extensive medical testing to see if she could be a compatible donor.

"I wanted to make sure there was going to be some news to share and also that I took the appropriate time to really make this decision for myself as well," Smith explained.

Continuing with the tests until October of 2022, it was then that doctors informed Smith she was a match. The surgery was booked for Nov, 16.

"Our support systems couldn't have been stronger and couldn't have been more in our corner for this for sure, we were very lucky to have this support network that we had," the couple said.

SHARING A MESSAGE

Now one year later, the couple is advocating for more people to become organ donors.

"We also understand that this is the type of story that can inspire people,” Doesrksen said. “Us getting our story and message out there, that could convince just one person to change that checkbox on their health card or think about anonymous donation."

According to beadonor.ca, about 1,400 Ontarians are currently waiting for an organ transplant and just over a quarter of people living in the province are registered as donors.

"It was two months of me not feeling that well to save his life," Smith said.

The organization hopes to see 130,000 new donors sign on by next March.

LOOKING TOWARDS THE FUTURE

Along with family and friends, the couple have registered as a team for the Kidney Walk in Guelph on Oct. 1, a fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Guelph Golf and Country Club.