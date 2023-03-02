'I’m still in shock': Sask. man wins $200K on scratch ticket

A Saskatoon man won $200,000 on a Lucky Lines Extravaganza scratch ticket.

Roger Grimard said he uncovered his win within 30 minutes of buying the ticket.

“I thought ‘Oh my God! Did I scratch something wrong by accident,’” he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

He double-checked the ticket and then checked again with the Lotto Spot app, the release said. He was thrilled when it scanned a win.

Grimard said he is still not sure how to use the money.

“No big plans, maybe I’ll renovate my deck for now,” he said in the release.

“I’m still in shock,” he added. “I’m happy though!”

Grimard bought the ticket at the Night Owl Grocery & Confectionary on Fairlight Drive on February 11.