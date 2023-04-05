'I’m still shaking': Windsor truck driver wins $1 million with scratch ticket

A Windsor truck driver is still in disbelief that he won $1 million with a scratch lottery ticket.

Robert Dikan won the top prize with Instant Jackpot Multiplier.

The 62-year-old said he has been playing the lottery consistently for the past three months.

"I scratched my ticket in the store and checked it using the OLG App. When $1 million popped up on my screen, I couldn't believe it. I screamed 'I won! I won!'" he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Robert says when he Face-timed his common law partner to share the big news, she was bewildered.

"She was so happy," he said.

He plans to pay some bills, purchase a new truck, and maybe travel to Las Vegas.

"I have chills – I’m still shaking, and I feel fabulous," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.