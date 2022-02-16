'I'm super proud of him': N.S. teen making a name for himself as a published author

A Nova Scotia teenager is already making a name for himself as an accomplished writer.

Jack Crawford may look like an average teen at first glance, but the 13-year-old has already accomplished something that many people never will in their lifetime.

Jack is a published author.

"He has always shown that writing was a strength and a passion," said his mother, Sonya Crawford.

"I definitely started writing when I was in Grade 3 and I did a little project for Halloween and you had to write a couple sentences," said Jack during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

Jack's book is a fantasy novel called “The Tales of Nalor.”

"Basically, two kids, they inherited a big mansion," explained Jack. "And somehow they find the key to open it up to this magical world."

After the young author finished writing his book, the next step was to find a publisher.

"So, at school, instead of doing writing or schoolwork, I looked up some publishers online," Jack said.

And, to his surprise, one of those publishers answered his call. He says his next step was to convince his parents.

"They were skeptical at first, but then they looked into it and found out it was legit," he said.

The following summer, Jack was able to raise $1,000 thanks to a 50/50 draw and a lottery he organized. The funds were required for his $850 self-publishing fees.

The teen from Hilden, N.S., said he was overwhelmed with excitement when his books finally arrived.

"It was indescribable. It was absolutely incredible," Jack said, as he remembers the first time he received his published books.

"I'm super proud of him. I get emotional sometimes when I think about it," said Sonya. "So, I just try to support him. He's so independent, he doesn’t need a lot. I just can stand back and watch."

As for the Grade 8 student's long-term plans, writing isn't off the table.

"Well, I've been looking into it and writers actually make royalties, which isn't really a stable income," said Jack. "So, I would definitely want to be a writer, but ultimately I think I would want to be an English professor at a college."

Jack said he hopes his experience will be an inspiration to other children and teens.

"I hope they get that anyone can really write a book and all you need is an idea," he said.

"The Tales of Nalor" can be purchased online.