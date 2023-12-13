'I'm super proud of us': Regina skating pair lands podium finish at Skate Canada Challenge

Caidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl placed third at the Skate Canada Challenge in Winnipeg earlier this month in the senior pairs category. The bronze medal marked their first podium finish at a Skate Canada Challenge event.

“It was surreal. We’ve never placed at a challenge before and we’ve been together for six years,” Derenisky told CTV News.

“It was awesome to be able to get a medal for once. I’m super proud of us.”

“We were pretty excited. It’s our first national level media at a senior event so that’s pretty exciting,” Eberl added. “It’s a big accomplishment for us. It’s been one of our goals for awhile now so we’re quite happy with it.”

The pair were the only skaters from Saskatchewan to medal at the junior and senior event.

“It’s a good baseline to see where you are and it’s a good competition to get some feedback from national level judges,” Derenisky said. “It’s a little more of a stress free environment than nationals but it’s still one of our heavier competitions for sure.”

Over the past six years as partners; Derenisky, 18, and Eberl, 24, have built a strong connection that they say helps them both on and off the ice.

“She keeps things fun, she keeps things light. Especially competition time so it’s always nice to have her out there to help calm the nerves,” Eberl laughed. “Out of the two, I’m more calm than she is though.”

“We’re super close,” Derenisky exclaimed. “We’ve been through a lot. He’s seen me at my lowest. He’s one of my best friends. I can trust him with pretty much anything. I’m definitely more nervous [when competing].

“He usually just looks at me and he’s like ‘Calm down! You’re fine!’ and I am,” she added jokingly.

The pair’s chemistry and ability to compete was further supported by their coach Garrett Gosselin.

“They’ve got a lot of talent in them. They’ve got performance factors, they’ve got grit,” he explained. “I think this sport is very cutthroat. It can be very intense and I find the two of them really manage the pressure really well.”

This marks the second year Derenisky and Eberl have competed at the senior level as a pair and both say their third place finish will help their efforts heading into Nationals in January.

“It gives us a good idea where we sit across the country,” Eberl said. “So it’ll help us when we get out there just to have that confidence going out there coming off a podium finish.”

“We’ve already started using that feedback [from this competition] and that kind of momentum from the bronze (medal) to push us into Nationals,” Derenisky added.

The Championships will take place at the WinSport Arena in Calgary, Alta. from Jan. 8 to Jan. 24.