'I’m unable to find anything': Waterloo Region students struggle to secure housing as fall semester inches closer

Some post-secondary students in Waterloo Region are struggling to find affordable housing as the beginning of fall semester draws closer – a trend highlighted in a new study from Ontario’s Big City Mayors.

First-year Conestoga College student Gaurav Mishra has been living in a sublet throughout the summer, but has less than a week to find a new place to live.

“I don’t have a place, so I don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s pretty stressing,” said Mishra, who arrived a few months ago from India.

“I find some accommodations where there are two people sharing the same bedroom for $600, or basements that are rented for around $700 to $800. I have six more days so I don’t know where to go after that because I’m unable to find anything.”

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

A report released by Ontario’s Big City Mayors says Ontario needs to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years to keep up with the demand for housing. It says post-secondary institutions have a role to play in that.

“Higher education must ensure there is enough housing available in their community to support growing enrollments,” the report says.

Barry Vrbanovic, the mayor of Kitchener and a member of Ontario’s Big City Mayors, said the pressure has been felt across Waterloo Region.

“Right now we’re hearing that it is quite difficult and the cost is significant for people, just like it is for average Canadians who are looking to rent or buy,” he explained.

“The challenge obviously has been that the post secondary institutions haven’t necessarily kept up in terms of the housing growth that’s needed to support those international students.”

The report said there has been significant international student growth in Waterloo Region schools. It says since 2014, University of Waterloo has seen a 62 per cent increase, Wilfrid Laurier University has seen a 66 per cent increase and Conestoga College has experienced a 1,579 per cent increase.

Vrbanovic said it’s time for municipal, provincial and federal governments to work with post-secondary institutions and the private sector to prioritize housing.

“Everyone recognizes that this is important as we look at the quality of life for the students that come here and the overall student experience, particularly our international students and that fact that we’re looking at this as an opportunity to not only attract those students here, but see some of them stay here,” Vrbanovic said.

CTV News requested interviews with the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College but none had spokespeople available.

In a statement, Conestoga College said staff are “actively pursuing and are in discussions for expanded offerings and will continue to invest in future residences and other housing options.”

The University of Waterloo said it’s currently developing a strategy to “guide the development of new residence buildings in coming years.”

'IT’S VERY HEARTBREAKING'

Students said they’re hoping to see schools produce housing options sooner than later as they continue to struggle.

“I don’t think there are enough apartments available for students,” Jeffrey Wang, a third year student at University of Waterloo, said.

“It’s not really just a problem for one university, it’s for all the schools in the surrounding area that kind of have to focus on making a solutions together.”

For Mishra, he said it’s an added layer of stress that he can’t tell his parents back in India that he’s been struggling to find housing.

“It’s very heartbreaking because the dreams you bring in with yourself when you come to Canada, it’s all shattered and you don’t know what to do,” he said.

“The worst part is you can’t tell your parents because they’ll be more stressed back in India. You tell them you can’t find an accommodation and they’ll say ‘why don’t you come back?’”

He’s remaining optimistic that something will come up.

“Make it a little cheaper and remove the idea of making money and keep the focus on accommodating the students so they can have a good education,” he said.