'I'm usually out all day running around': Fraser Valley transit strike closing in on B.C. record

A transit strike impacting communities in the eastern Fraser Valley could soon set a record for the longest transit strike in provincial history.

BC Transit drivers have been off the job since March 20 -- and in the nearly four months since-- have been at an impasse with First Transit, the private company contracted to run bus service in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and points in between.

In early June, the province appointed mediator Vince Ready to help the two sides resolve the dispute, but the two sides don't appear any closer to a deal.

For many who relied on the service for everything from school to work to medical appointments, the only option they have now is to walk.

"Errands, trying to go to work, that kind of thing. It's been really difficult. And walking around in this heat has been more so," said 62-year-old Chilliwack resident Joanne Michalce, who says it's not uncommon for her to walk for hours in temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

The impacted communities are not known for their walkability -- and there are vast distances between them.

When Shameelah Samut had a baby seven months ago, she relied on transit for appointments, groceries and baby supplies.

"I don't drive and there's people like my auntie that lives in Langley who haven't even got to meet Maverick yet," Samut said.

CUPE Local 561 held a solidarity rally in downtown Chilliwack on Saturday.

The union has not commented publicly since the mediator was appointed and declined a CTV News interview request for this story.

The employer also chose not to provide anyone to speak about the current state of negotiations.

In the meantime, new moms, seniors and people with disabilities must walk kilometers in sweltering heat just to accomplish their daily errands.

"I'm usually out all day running around. I would say like 10 to 12 hours a day," said Michalce. "I'm everywhere because I've got a lot going on right now."