‘I’m very disappointed’: North Bay Pride group subjected to homophobic remarks after receiving government funding

The North Bay Pride group says it has been subjected to homophobic remarks on social media in the wake of receiving federal funding to support its upcoming Pride festival in September.

The pride group is now calling out those making the comments saying some newer members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community are fearful of expressing themselves.

“It’s not shocking. I’m not really surprised that this happens,” said North Bay Pride spokesman Jason Maclennan

While online hateful comments directed to the 2SLGBTQ+ community are not new, Maclennan says they are on the rise.

Last week, Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota announced the federal government is providing over $90,000 to support the Pride group’s September festival. This funding is in addition to the $41,500 that was announced this past June. Without the money, the festival would not be able to go on. Ever since then, the group has been the target of hateful, homophobic social media remarks.

“I’m very disappointed in North Bay because we can do better,” said Maclennan. “We have support from our municipality, our government and our federal government.”

On Thursday, Rota called out those making the social media comments.

“It’s important that we shut them down because those homophobic comments are not acceptable in Canada,” Rota said. “That’s hate speech. People are allowed to be who they are.”

The Pride group believes these comments are scaring youth to come out and express themselves. North Bay Police say they have not received an official report from the Pride group yet. Officers say if anyone was targeted, they should report it so they can investigate.

“We have investigators that specialize into looking into that kind of online stuff,” said Inspector Jeff Warner. “If we can track drown the source of the person posting those hateful comments, then there can be criminal activity involved.”

The Pride festival is scheduled to take place from September 15-19th. Maclennan say the hurtful comments and remarks will not dampen the Pride group’s spirit and excitement for the event.

“We have catering, we have a venue, all-Canadian artists, there’s no one outside of Canada,” said Maclennan. “We really tried to focus on what we can do safely.”

Maclennan is calling for equality for all and hopes the homophobic comments directed towards the group will stop.