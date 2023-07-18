'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship

A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.

Bryzen Ace Manipula, 16, recently became the Under 19 Canadian Junior Champion, which earned him the chance to play for Canada in the world tournament. And yes, his middle name is Ace -- it is not a nickname.

“I feel really good. I'm very excited. I worked hard for it, so quite a relief that I was able to produce the result I wanted,” Manipula said.

The invitational tournament in Austria features 72 of the best junior players in the world. Manipula said he’s ready for the challenge.

“It really just depends on how I’m playing that day. I'd say if I’m playing good, I actually think I have a chance of going all the way, but it really depends on the nerves that day and how I’m feeling,” Manipula said.

Although he grew up around pool tables all his life, Manipula said he only really started focusing on the sport recently.

“I started playing seriously since last year [in] January, and I’ve been playing at least a minimum of three hours a day,” Manipula said.

Manipula said his dad provides him with some competition at home, while he also practices at pool halls when he can. Manipula is also starting to video stream his practices online so the younger generation can be inspired.

His family said it’s been exciting to see him improve and excel so quickly.

“Every day he improves. He works so hard. I love to see that all of his hard work is finally paying off for him,” Kacelynne Manipula, Bryzen’s older sister said.

Manipula is a high school student at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph. He recently earned a sponsorship, signing a deal with equipment supplier Mezz Cues.

Manipula said he hopes his success will continue and that one day he can play the sport at a professional level.

“My grandpa has been playing ever since he was in the Philippines, ever since before he came here, and it's always been his dream to have one of his family members become a pro. So, I’m going to try to make that happen for him,” Manipula said.