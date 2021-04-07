'I'm willing to comply' Defiant business owners swayed by stay-at-home order

The newly issued stay-at-home order is swaying the opinions of some business owners who previously defied shutdown restrictions.

Still, the closures are a brutal hit for many local business owners. "I don't know how much longer I can go on," said Melissa Ferguson, salon owner.

Ferguson bucked the provincial orders to close this week but admitted things have changed. "If the government makes it a fair playing ground for everyone, then I'm willing to comply."

Christian Linkert has been openly vocal about challenging the province's rules but now said he'd had a change of heart. "We're going to close. I can't in good conscience stay open and risk my staff receiving charges."

In Innisfil, CW Coops' owner Scott Jones has been offering takeout and delivery since the recent shutdown took effect on Saturday, citing grants from the government as the reason he's able to stay in business.

"If it wasn't for the government and their injection of money into me and helping this business, I would be here today," Jones said.

The stay-at-home order takes effect Thursday at 12:01 am and remains in place until at least May 6.