'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?

In her address to Albertans on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.

"Having spent decades in media and hosting talk shows I discussed hundreds of different topics and sometimes took controversial positions, many of which have evolved or changed as I've grown and learn from listening to you,” Smith said in her address.

"But I know I'm not a talk show host or a media commentator any longer. That's not my job today. My job today is to serve each and every Albertan with everything I have, and to the best of my ability, however imperfect that may be at times."

Smith added that when she is wrong or makes a mistake, she will "look to follow the example of our dear departed friend - Premier Ralph Klein – admit to it, learn from it, and get back to work."

Smith hasn't spoken publicly since her Tuesday address, and hasn't issued further details.

On Thursday, CTV News reached out to the premier for clarification on what mistakes she was refering to, but hasn't heard back.

This article will be updated if and when we hear back.

SAYING SORRY

Smith's first month in office has been a rocky one, not only because of controversial comments she's made since becoming premier – but also because of comments she made in the past.

From saying cancer patients can do more to prevent their disease from progressing to Stage 4, to referring to unvaccinated people as the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, to seemingly justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Smith has upset many Albertans across the political spectrum with her statements.

She's since walked those back.

"She's not really apologizing for just the last month, she's been called out for things she's said as a journalist, a lobbyist, a political figure.... so she has ten years of some varying positions," said Lars Hallstrom, a political science professor at the University of Lethbridge.

"A lot of her positions don't necessarily resonate with voters."

Hallstrom says Smith needs to expand her support, not only beyond the UCP members that voted for her, but beyond the UCP party in general.

He says the typical Alberta voter used to support conservative parties by default, but Smith needs to recognize that has changed.

"I don't know how much grey area there is," Hallstrom said.

"The reality is, the majority of the population – 60 per cent of the population – is fundamentally opposed to your positions on health measures, budget, post secondary education, charter schools et. cetera."

In her speech Tuesday, Smith pledged $600 for eligible Albertans for inflation relief.

Hallstrom said that 60 per cent of Alberta is "not going to be persuaded by a $600 present."