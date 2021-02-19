The owner of a bar in downtown London, Ont. is standing by a sign that has caused outrage as some have deemed its messages racist.

“Mr. Ford History will show lockdowns caused more damage 2 the public then the China virus,” is what the sign outside the Ale House on Dundas Street read earlier this week.

Backlash began to spread online and the sign was changed, but for many the change is no better.

“We love Chinese People we hate the genocide and China virus your commie govt has inflicted on us.”

However, for all the attention, owner Alex Petro says he stands by his signs.

“What we made very clear today on the top line is that we love Chinese people, we hate the communist Chinese government that is running the country. My anger is towards the communist government it is not the Chinese people,” said Petro.

Petro spoke with CTV News about the signage because he wanted to make clear that his business has never refused to serve any individuals of Asian descent.

A claim Petro says was made on Facebook. CTV News has not reported any such incident.

When asked if he could see how his signs may be misconstrued he again stood by the wording.

“No, no. I make no apologies for that.”

Petro points to how COVID-19 variants are referenced based on which country they originated from.

“But it’s not okay to call the virus the China Virus, where it originated, so I do have a problem with that.”

While Petro may feel his signs are not racist or inappropriate many in the community disagree, including MP Peter Fragiskatos who took to Twitter to voice his concern, calling it completely unacceptable and saying he has reached out to city officials.

Completely unacceptable. Because this is about the signage of a local business, I reached out to a city official earlier today to ask if any bylaws are applicable for combating these vile sign messages. I’ve been assured a review is currently underway at City Hall. #ldnont https://t.co/ATH8dUTaRc

London NDP MPPs Teresa Armstrong, Terence Kernaghan and Peggy Sattler issued a joint statement Friday.

It reads in part, "“With anti-Asian racism on the rise over the last year we feel it’s important to let our neighbours and constituents know that we strongly condemn this language. This kind of anti-Chinese rhetoric is inflammatory and unwelcome in our increasingly diverse city. The increase in racist attitudes and behaviours due to misplaced anger regarding COVID-19 has negatively impacted the health, well-being and safety of Canadians of Asian descent."

As for the city, Chief Municipal Law Enforcment Officer Orest Katolyk told CTV News in an email that, "the municipal purpose of the Sign ByLaw is to address signage from a public safety and urban design perspective. If the content of any sign is perceived to be offensive, we would engage our partners at London Police Service for their review."

London Mayor Ed Holder also weighed in, saying in a tweet that the city has been in contact with police and the Downtown BIA, but "...although the numerous messages are divisive and offensive to members of the community, they do not meet any threshold for criminal charges to be issued."

We have been in contact with LPS and the Downtown BIA to discuss the content of the sign and although the numerous messages are divisive and offensive to members of the community, they do not meet any threshold for criminal charges to be issued. #ldnont

All regulatory agencies are taking these complaints seriously and doing what they can within their legal jurisdictions. #ldnont

Meanwhile the city’s biggest education institutions released a joint statement against racism in the community, however they do not name the Ale House signs directly.

“As leaders of London’s post-secondary institutions, we have an obligation to call out racism when we become aware of it,” read the statement which can be read in full below.

When asked if the signs pass the treshold for any criminal offenses London police had the following to say:

"Though disappointing and offensive to see such signage in our city, the signage, in and of itself, does not meet the threshold of a criminal offense. The Canadian Charter of Rights permits freedom of speech for all Canadians, and while some incidents may not meet the threshold of a criminal offence(s), there is of course a related impact, as a result of such divisive comments."

Despite the criticisms, Petro doesn’t feel he has done anything wrong, insisting that he is lashing out against the Chinese government, not Chinese people.

“I’m going to be really clear with you like I am with anybody else, I hesitate talking to the media, I think you guys are masters at manipulating and changing the story … that particular sign, I don’t think anything on that sign, per se, has any racism to it at all.”

With reporting from CTV's Reta Ismail and Justin Zadorsky.