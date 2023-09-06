'I make no excuses': Robertson reacts to suspension for head butt on Collaros

The Saskatchewan Roughriders practiced for the first time since their overtime victory in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic and since defensive lineman, Pete Robertson, received his suspension for a head butt on Bombers’ quarterback, Zach Collaros.

“My biggest thing was that I put my team in that situation. I play with high intensity and I play physical,” Robertson told reporters Wednesday.

“I match physicality. At the end of the day it was just a mistake that I’ve made as a man. I told the guys I make no excuses.”

The league came down with a one game suspension for Robertson the day after the game.

“I wasn’t surprised [it only took one day]. I kind of figured they were going to play it like that. I was prepared for that,” he said.

The decision was no surprise to Riders Head Coach Craig Dickenson either.

“No, [I wasn’t surprised]. I figured the league would act quick on that. We’re disappointed that he got suspended but we’re more disappointed that he did what he did,” Dickenson said.

“That’s something we don’t approve of and we certainly don’t want that to be part of the game.”

Dickenson shared after the game on Sunday that he did not see the hit but was not expecting a suspension at that time.

However, on Wednesday he changed his tone on the situation.

“It was bad. I hadn’t seen it but it was bad. That’s not the Pete that we can expect in the future and he’s sorry for what he did. We’re very happy that Zach’s ok and that he’s playing this game,” said Dickenson.

At Bomber’s practice on Wednesday in Winnipeg Collaros addressed the media for the first time following his heated exchange in the post game coverage.

“It was kind of just shock of the moment and obviously a little angry after,” he said.

“Speaking about it after the game you never want to advocate for someone to lose a paycheque. But some of the decisions that get made to protect quarterbacks in the league, I just felt like in that moment something needed to be said.”

“I think you know we talked about it last year, with the Jeremiah Masoli episode. You want to keep players on the field. Just because I’m a quarterback I’m not just saying this. It just kind of is what it is,” he added nonchalantly.

Robertson was present at practice on Wednesday but was not a full participant due to the suspension but did say he met with the team immediately to address his actions.

“I met with the team first when we had our first day back, when we watched film of the game. I told the guys it was more you know my mistake but then [also] the timing of the game. That penalty is not acceptable at any time but at that moment of times it was just too important to lose my control like that,” Robertson explained.

“Obviously he knows he’s wrong and he’s sorry for it. But he did get up in front of the team today and he apologized,” quarterback Jake Dolegala said.

“It’s a bummer that he’s out but I think he was right, we don’t need that in this game. I think other guys are going to get opportunities [with him out].”

The Riders have not yet decided who will replace Robertson at defensive end this weekend.