'I miss him terribly': Partner of Ryan Babineau shares his softer side

The former partner of the man brutally murdered in 2019 and the father of her child shares the softer side of Ryan Babineau.

"I thought I was going to walk down the aisle with him … that was my plan," Ines Cavaliere said.

Cavaliere says Babineau was the love of her life. They were together for nine of the 12 years they knew one another.

"I love him, and I miss him terribly. I hope that my daughter knows I'm proud of the great man he was," Cavaliere said.

Their daughter Chloe, whom Babineau described as his entire world according to Cavaliere, is now seven years old.

"He loved his daughter a lot," Cavaliere said.

Babineau's life ended on the morning of Nov. 16, 2019, when he was attacked and stabbed 68 times inside his Dunlop Street apartment.

One person, Cory Greavette, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year, while Abad Shire was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday by a Barrie jury. In court, Shire put the blame entirely on Greavette, but the jury didn't believe him.

"To blame it on somebody else when he knew what he did was disgusting and to make himself out to be this innocent poor boy that was only doing what he needed to do when he's been nothing but a violent person," Cavaliere said.

Cavaliere says Shire killed Babineau, leaving his large, loving family heartbroken by his murder.

"He has a great mother and a great father. He called him papa Pete, and he has a lot of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and they all love him."

Cavaliere says Babineau is remembered as a wonderful and generous son, father, brother and uncle who had been struggling with addiction and found himself ultimately surrounded by dangerous people.

Despite his struggles, she says he was an honest, hardworking man who owned his own roofing company and was trying to turn his life around as she sets the record straight on who the real Ryan Babineau was.

"I wish they could know the great guy he was instead of some of the things they read," Cavaliere said.

Cavaliere says she will be at the Barrie Courthouse next month for Shire's sentencing hearing to ensure justice is done, hoping he spends the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of Babineau.