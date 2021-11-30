'I miss my sister': Julie Rohr's family teams up with cancer charity for Giving Tuesday

Every year Giving Tuesday, or the National Day of Giving, is recognized as a way to showcase generosity through random acts of kindness.

“Could be as simple as opening a door for someone or giving someone a smile as you walk past them on the street,” Jacob O’Connor, the senior vice president at Canada Helps, said.

This year, a family from Edmonton teamed up with the Alberta Cancer Foundation to spread awareness and encourage others to give back in a meaningful way.

In September, 38-year-old Julie Rohr died from an aggressive form of cancer. Now her family is adding to her legacy.

“I miss my sister,” Jeremy Rohr, Julie’s brother, said. “But, there’s just been so much good that’s come of this.”

“She shared her cancer experience with humility, with vulnerability, but also with an incredible amount of love, joy and grace,” Wendy Beauchesne, with the Alberta Cancer Foundation, added. “I can’t think of a better story to tell on Giving Tuesday than Julie’s story.”

'I CAN’T IMAGINE LIFE WITHOUT IT'

Jeremy Rohr told CTV News Edmonton the foundation had an overwhelming impact on his family and relieved a lot of concern during an otherwise stressful time.

“To have any kind of support, much less the overwhelming support that we received as a family, I can’t imagine life without it,” he said.

“I know that her life and her cancer journey was made so much better because of the donations of others."

According to Beauchesne, all donations made on Giving Tuesday will go towards the 17 cancer centres in Alberta.

Even with a lot of in-person fundraisers cancelled due to the pandemic, Beauchesne said the generosity from the community has been overwhelming.

“I think it’s something to do with [the fact that] every day in this province, 60 people hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’” she said.

HOW TO GIVE BACK

O’Connor told CTV News giving in Canada declined 10 per cent in 2020, taking us back to 2016 levels of giving.

“Charities are a major part of the social fabric in Canada,” he said.

But over the last two years, they've been hit by a “triple whammy."

“When Canada is struggling we depend on our charities,” he explained. “So at the same time they’ve lost revenues, seeing an increase in demand for service and also increased costs.”

According to O’Connor, the older generation is more likely to give to a charity or be a repeat donor. He said there’s a “giving gap,” as younger generations aren’t engaging as much with charities.

Engaging with the charitable sector, volunteering or fundraising on behalf of a charity of your choosing is a good place to start when looking to get involved, O’Connor said. He added data suggests young people are drawn to specific causes.

To explore some of the charitable options out there, click here.