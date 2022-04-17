'I missed this for two years': Long weekend gatherings held as officials urge caution

For the first time in a couple years, very few COVID-19 restrictions were in place for the Easter long weekend.

Many in the area were excited to gather with family and friends again.

“Last year’s Easter I was back home, but there were a lot of restrictions due to COVID, but now I feel a little free,” said Anushka Dass.

“This time it looks like we are really not afraid to meet with our families right? So that's very special,” said Jeffrey Chen.

“It's really nice to be able to get together with friends and family now. It was pretty tough the past couple of years for everybody,” said Steve French.

“That social interaction, you don't really realize how much you really need it until you actually get together with people and you're like yes, I missed this for two years,” said Deanna Bernard.

Health experts are still urging caution throughout the long weekend as the sixth wave continues.

“Gather with your people of your own household, but if you're going into larger gatherings, you should be wearing masks,” said Zahid Butt, a public health professor at the University of Waterloo.

According to Butt, there has been an uptick in cases after most holidays and gatherings.

He adds that how much spread will occur depends on what precautions people take.

“If people are careful, if they wear their mask, if they go into smaller gatherings or you know, go outdoors, if it's possible to have the getting outdoors, then we shouldn't be seeing that surge in cases, but we'll have to see it's too early to say,” said Butt.

He recommends anyone who wants to know if they contracted the virus after attending a large event get a rapid test.

“I think it's best to do a rapid test, actually two rapid tests 24 hours apart, to know whether you have been infected,” said Butt.

Some places of worship said they still expected a lower attendance over the Easter weekend, as parishioners are concerned with the sixth wave.

“People are anxious, they’re a little bit afraid, so those who cannot be here in person will join us online or on CTV,” Reverend Marty Molengraaf, the lead minister at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kitchener, told CTV News on Friday.

However, after two years of virtual Easter events, Reverend Molengraaf says it’s great to be able to see others in person at the church again.

“Being able to share it with each other in the same presence, it’s like having a party and finally you’re able to have your friends come to the party. There is that sense of just deep connection,” said Rev. Molengraaf.

Some who gathered with others from outside their households over the weekend said they felt comfortable keeping their masks off, with little worries about the virus.

“We met friends, we didn't wear masks, it felt good, so it's something that’s been a while now,” said Chen.

“We didn't have to wear masks or social distance. It was lovely,” said Bernard.

“One of my friends, she just visited me from Toronto. She came here for the weekend, we cooked, we went to Rockwood, did a little walk, hike kind of a thing,” said Dass.

“You can still see that some people are a little skeptical about what's going on and whether things have changed but for the most part it was very nice getting to see family,” said Mike Bernard.

According to Butt, the best protections against the virus is to get vaccinated. He urges anyone in need of a first or second dose or a booster shot to get one.