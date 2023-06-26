'I nearly had a heart attack': Cambridge man wins $75k off scratch ticket

A 69-year-old Cambridge man says he is in shock after winning $75,000 from an Instant Casino Cash scratch ticket.

Christopher Tatham said he bought a handful of tickets and got to the middle of the pile, when he uncovered the top prize.

“I said to my wife ‘I think I won,’ but she didn’t believe me because I always think that,” Tatham said.

He told his daughter about the exciting win. She was in disbelief and told Tatham to check if it was real at the store.

When he did – reality began to set in.

“In that moment, I felt breathless,” he said. “I was panting and hyperventilating. I nearly had a heart attack. OLG called me and I blanked on everything – I couldn’t remember my own phone number or postal code.”

Tatham said he plans to buy a house with his winnings.

“We want to leave our daughter something,” he said.

The winning ticket was sold at Glen’s Variety & Gas Bar on St. Andrews Street in Cambridge.