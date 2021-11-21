'I need to be able to get to places': Edmontonians not thrilled with city's snow clearing efforts

It’s been nearly a week since the first big snowfall of the season in the Edmonton area and many in Edmonton weren’t thrilled with the city’s efforts at clearing the snow.

The snowfall has prevented Marla Smith, who uses a wheelchair, from leaving her street all week when walking her service dog.

“For me to be able to participate in normal every day activities I need to be able to get to places, even if it’s just the corner store,” said Smith. “It brings (people with mobility issues) to a complete standstill and I don’t think people realize how small your world suddenly gets.

“Fortunately I can drive but if somebody had to take an accessible taxi cab to do that that gets expensive really fast.”

Residents have done a better job than the city of keeping things clear for people with mobility issues, added Smith.

“The city, they try, they do make an effort but I’ve noticed that it takes two to three days to get things cleared,” said Smith.

Councillor Andrew Knack believes it is time for the city to increase its snow removal budget.

“I think the city does a good job with the resources that they have,” said Knack. “I think the issue is the resources that we have and how far out we’ve spread as a city and how that restricts us from doing, I think, the job that we really need to be doing every winter.

”I think we’ve exhausted all of our options that don’t require a budget increase.”

Knack suggest a phased approach, rather than a large cash influx, would be good to see in the 2023 budget.

“Don’t do a large increase because I don’t think people have that financial capacity but let’s do a small increase each year for a number of years until we bring that budget up to a better level,” said Knack.

The city is currently expecting to see a surplus at the end of 2021, which could be tapped into to help with snow removal now, according Knack.

“If we are expecting about an 8 million dollar surplus at year end right now should we actually tap into some of that money that was set aside for snow removal anyway and just go into some of the key areas, provide a better level of service.”

Council has asked city staff to provide a report examining the current equipment needs and what kinds of staffing resources would be needed to increase the standard of service in the future, added Knack.

“If we are able to develop a program and deliver on that program that will ensure somebody using a mobility aide, somebody in a wheelchair, somebody using a walker, maybe a parent pushing a stroller, if we can ensure we deliver a city that is safe for those people to navigate in the winter then we know everyone else is going to be in good shape,” said Knack.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson