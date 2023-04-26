'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing

Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.

Around 30 people, including Boudreau's mother Lise Lamoureaux, held signs, wore t-shirts with his image and chanted justice for Max before the hearing was scheduled to take place.

"This is so traumatizing for our family," said Lamoureaux. "We've been through so much trauma."

Boudreau's body was discovered in a wooded area north of Moncton, N.B., on Nov. 22.

The 24-year-old was last seen leaving a Dieppe bar in a taxi around 3 a.m. on Nov. 15 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 17.

Justin Barrow, 42, of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 death of Boudreau.

Lamoureaux can't understand why Barrow has the opportunity to apply for bail.

"For us, it's very mind-blowing," said Lamoureaux.

She described her son as a fun-loving person with a large circle of friends who always made people feel special.

"I for myself, I think I'm still in shock. I still don't believe it. I never got a chance to say goodbye to my son," she said.

"TRYING TO COMPREHEND"

Boudreau's godmother and Lamoureaux's sister Suzanne Myers said it doesn't make sense that someone who's been charged with first-degree murder has the possibility of getting bail.

"We're just trying to comprehend why this person would have the opportunity to go out on bail," said Myers.

Myers called her sister a strong person.

"We're all a tight-knit family trying to support Lise the best way we know how," said Myers. "We're all trying to stick together."

Family friend Gina LaForest said she knew Boudreau since he was a little boy.

"He had a big impact on everyone he met," said LaForest. "He was a light. He made everyone feel good."

BARROW TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY

The RCMP have spoken to Lamoureaux, but haven't been able to provide much information.

"The police, they've given us very little details because they can't say much before the trial," said Lamoureaux. "I still don't know what happened that night."

A legal procedure kept Barrow's bail hearing from going ahead as planned and the court was adjourned. Details of the hearing can not be reported as the judge imposed a publication ban.

Barrow will remain in custody. His trial is scheduled to take place in April 2024.

"I'm pleased that he's going to remain in jail," said Lamoureaux.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.