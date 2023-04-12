'I never play, and now I won $1 million': Kitchener resident wins big with Instant Ultimate lottery
Kitchener resident Joshua Scott is $1 million richer after winning with an Instant Ultimate lottery ticket.
The 28-year-old said he rarely plays the lottery but decided to purchase this ticket because he liked the way it looked and the odds of winning.
“I thought it was a winner when I scratched it, but I couldn’t believe it, so I got my roommates to verify it. I was baffled when they told me it was a winner. They joked I never play, and now I won $1 million,” he said in a news release sent by OLG.
Scott, who works in manufacturing, said he went for a walk to calm down.
“It feels very good – I feel euphoria and a sense of responsibility to use this wisely,” Scott said.
He plans to use the money to pay off his car, invest and purchase a computer – after not having a working computer for six years.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Highland Road in Kitchener.
The top prize was drawn on Dec. 31, 2022.
-
Sault Area Hospital received Using Blood Wisely designationThe Sault Area Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to reduce inappropriate blood transfusions.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.