'I never thought I'd win that big': Northern woman on lottery prize

Bingo is a popular game in northern Ontario and one woman has hit the mother lode playing with an instant scratch ticket.

Michelline Giguere is a 63-year-old property manager from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford. She recently won $250,000 playing the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's Instant Bingo Multiplier game #3076, the top prize.

"I never thought I’d win that big – I was so excited," said the great grandmother.

She called her sister to share the news while shaking and crying and she came over right away.

Giguere plans to use her winnings to spoil herself a bit, celebrate her sister's birthday and save the rest.

She is a regular scratch ticket player with BINGO and CROSSWORD being her favourite games. The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Highway 144 in Chelmsford.