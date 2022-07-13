'I only have so much money': Poll shows New Brunswickers unhappy with provincial government’s action on inflation

It's getting harder for many Maritimers to stretch a buck any further than they already have.

A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.

In Nova Scotia, four-in-five people are critical of what the province is doing to fight soaring costs.

The poll says healthcare and the cost of living are the two most pressing needs in the province.

Food and fuel prices have sky-rocketed worldwide in the past few months and people in Moncton are frustrated and angry.

"People just can't afford it," said Sheila Ryan who just filled up at a north-end gas station. "I'm a senior and I only have so much money a month. When you have to buy gas and when you have to buy food, I mean that's an outrageous price too, so there's not much left for anything else."

Rushelle White said she's stopped driving to most places because it costs her too much to get around.

"Right now I'm taking my kids to the water park and that's basically all we can do because I'm not going to drive too far for us to spend too much money because I'm always on a budget," said White.

Fuel prices were also on the mind of Margaret Mann, who made the 30-minute trip from Petitcodiac, N.B., to do some shopping at a grocery store. She thinks the province should do more to fight inflation.

"Especially gas prices, they should do something with the taxes on it. There's so much tax on a gallon of gas and diesel. People just can't afford it," said Mann.

Scott Waddell said inflation has been hard on seniors and younger people who are just starting out in the workforce.

"Even the middle class, it's tough. If you work and you make $30,000 or $40,000 a year and you're paying $900 in rent, you know it's really tough to make ends meet," said Waddell.

Many shoppers at Hardy's Produce on Mountain Road said they come to the store because it's cheaper than the big chains. Owner Alan Hardy said fuel is fuelling inflation and that's why food prices are so high.

"The farmer has to fuel up his tractor and double the price of last year. The trucker has to fuel up his truck at twice the price of last year. Most of the stuff is coming from Montreal or Toronto at double the price of every pallet. Every time everything gets doubled the food price has gone up," said Hardy.

There are predictions that food prices will continue to rise in the coming months.