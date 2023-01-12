‘I pinched myself so many times’: Chatham retiree’s dream comes true with $1 million lottery win

A Chatham retiree “was at a loss for words” when the cashier told him just how many zeros were at the end of his lottery win — making him $1 million richer.

Henry Dumouchel of Chatham won the $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Nov. 26.

The retired bus driver and regular lottery player says this is his first big win.

“I play the lottery twice a week. I've been playing LOTTO 6/49 since the beginning – it's now officially my favourite game!" he shared.

“I thought I won $1,000 at first. When I gave my ticket to the cashier, she told me it was too many zeroes for it to be a $1,000 win. I pinched myself so many times – I didn't believe it. I was at a loss for words.”

The father and grandfather says he plans to buy a new motorcycle and celebrate his win with a family dinner.

“This is a dream come true,” Dumouchel said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Colonial Variety on King Street in Harrow.