'I pray for this to end peacefully': Ukrainian Canadians on edge

Volodymyr Vorobets has immense worries on his shoulders.

The London, Ont. resident, who grew up in Ukraine, fears rising tensions between his homeland and Russia may draw his nephew into a war.

“My oldest brother has a 24-year-old son that could be drawn at any time to go and fight, so they are, of course, worried.”

Vorobets, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre, says the city’s large Ukrainian community is on edge.

“We are extremely concerned and worried about of friends, families and fellow Ukrainians.”

While Russia denies it is planning an invasion, Vorobets says if one comes, Ukrainians are ready to resist.

“Ukraine will fight back. They are ready to fight and will fight with whatever they've got. People are ready to fight with sticks and stones if that happens.”

Erika Simpson, an associate professor and NATO researcher at Western University, concurs.

“You do not want to get into a long-term guerrilla war against Ukrainian resisters, 'cause Ukrainians are going to resist. It would be a bloody war, and it would be long.”

Simpson does not believe war is imminent, even though she calls the situation a “crisis."

She argues Russian President Vladimir Putin is posturing, for now.

“I don’t think there will be a land war, nor an attack by Russia. If there was, it would be in August or September, not in the winter.”

That, Simpson says, leaves at least six months for a possible diplomatic solution.

Still, she worries about an 'accidental war,' saying, “If we start sending more troops and more and more equipment, like the Baltic countries are doing, then maybe we’ll get a war by escalation, accidental escalation.”

Vorobets shares the same fears as he hopes for a resolution that ensures ensuring the safety of all.

“I pray for this to end peacefully...I truly hope that common sense and humanity will prevail and we will survive this. If something goes bad there, the whole world will be affected.”