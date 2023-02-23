'I realized they weren't prepared': Teacher organizes clothing donation drive to get Ukrainian newcomers ready for winter

The Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers received a boost on Thursday from a group of Edmonton students.

Grade 8 students from Meadowlark Christian School not only donated nearly 40 backs of clothing, they helped sort them as well.

The store, which provides clothing and housewares for Ukrainians fleeing the war, is run by volunteers.

Spanish teacher Nestor Gil got the idea last fall to collect the clothing.

"I had invited two of my Ukrainian families that go to my school over for Thanksgiving, and in talking with them I realized they weren’t prepared for the Edmontonian winter," Gil said on Thursday.

"I kind of wanted to help them and help other Ukrainian refugees that come just to be more acclimatized and have clothes to prepare themselves."

The students held a fashion show with the items to encourage more donations.

Gil said he immigrated to Canada himself in his youth.

"I remember it was really tough for my family just being alone, especially in the cold weather."

"I can sort of relate to how some of these refugees are feeling."

Artem Raylyan is one of Gil's students. He came to Edmonton from Ukraine last summer.

"In Canada, it’s so cold…but my dad and my mom, they tell me it’s great."

Gil says Raylyan learns English while his other students learn Spanish. He's also keeping up with his Ukrainian lessons from back home.

"I think it’s important for students to see that. He works so hard at our school, trying to catch up with our English, learn our subjects, and still he’s a pretty happy kid."

He hopes students will learn a valuable lesson from the exercise.

"I hope they remember that the events that they did, the donations they gathered up, even if they thought maybe it was something small they were doing at the time, it actually makes a huge global impact to our community."

You can find out how to donate to the the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.