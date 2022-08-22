'I really love the sport': 97-year-old golfer hasn't missed a tee time for 40 years

At 97-years-old, Elvin Mitchell tees off at Thompson Lake Golf Course every day.

Mitchell has golfed at the course for 40 years and has never missed his daily tee time at 1:20 p.m.

Two practice swings is all it takes for Mitchell to hit the ball straight down the fairway, and he would not have it any other way.

“I got nothing else to do. I am retired, I live alone and it’s an outing for me,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is a retired cattle rancher, which could be one of the many reasons he is able to get out on the course daily.

Fawn Weisgerber is the pro shop manager at the course and said Mitchell’s line of work has enabled him to stay active at his age.

“He just learned from the hard old days that you just have to get out and do it,” said Weisgerber. “It is going to be fun anyways.”

Weisgerber added even unpredictable weather has not slowed him down.

“Some days the ball won't even sit on the tee, it blows off. Or rain, he'll be out in the rain,” said Weisgerber. “33 degrees outside and he will be out golfing in his long sleeves in his jeans.”

“I just like the game, I like to be out I can’t just sit around in the room,” said Mitchell.

The golf course held a birthday party for Mitchell last week which had to be planned around his tee time.

He ironically shot a 97 that day on the golf course.

“I really love the sport of golf,” said Mitchell. “In the last 40 years, I have golfed a lot of games.”

“Keep the urge to keep going. Keep going (and) don’t stop,” said Mitchell when asked what keeps him golfing.