'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign

Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.

For many, the day is more about contemplating the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.

"It's a day where I reflect upon my friends who I've lost in years past, doing operational duties. I remember them today. It's a day where it really hits home," said Fern Taillefer with the Barrie Legion Branch 147.

Korean War veteran, General John Charles Hayter, said seeing people wear a poppy means something more profound to veterans.

"I usually put out my hand and thank them for wearing it, for recognizing the service of veterans," he said.

The poppy should be worn on the left side over the heart and should not be fastened with a pin that obstructs it.

The money raised by the campaign is crucial for supporting veterans and their families.

"We have veterans who are destitute in some cases, not their fault, not the fault of the system, necessarily," the general noted.

Taillefer said the legion spent roughly $100,000 last year helping veterans in need. "For example, medical equipment, special beds, special chairs."

The legion introduced biodegradable poppies and scaled back the number of traditional poppy boxes across the country to be more environmentally friendly.

A new initiative also allows people to scan a lapel poppy with their smartphone to learn about real Canadian veterans.

The poppy campaign runs until Remembrance Day on November 11.