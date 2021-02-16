The father of a teen who was severely injured in a hit and run in North Vancouver has shared an update on his daughter's condition.

Seventeen-year-old Grace Haines remains in hospital but is now off a breathing tube. A brain injury is limiting the movement on the left side of her body and she can't talk, except with a few whispers, her dad's post says.

One video posted shows Grace practicing punches with her right arm.

Grace is being transferred to BC Children's Hospital this week to undergo more extensive rehab.

The teen was knocked unconscious by a driver while she was going for a run on the night of Jan. 25. A suspect was arrested by local Mounties the next day.

In the social media post, Chris Haines thanks family, friends and coaching staff for their support and adds a message for his daughter.

"To my little girl Grace, thank you for lifting me up this whole time with your fighting spirit," his post says. "I remain in complete awe of you."

Chris says his daughter is an honour roll student-athlete at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School.

He says she plans to study engineering at Queen’s University – and he believes her strong will and determination can still make that dream a reality.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure