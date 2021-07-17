'I requested to be moved out,' says resident of Dartmouth highrise where two people mysteriously died

Residents of Alderney Manor are no closer to finding out what may have led to the death of two men and made a third one sick at the Dartmouth apartment building.

The Department of Infrastructure and Housing is conducting tests on the water, but one resident is so concerned, he has asked to be moved from the building.

Wayne Ford lives on the 11th floor of Alderney Manor. He's just down the hall from the apartment where a father and son became sick and died from an unknown illness and he wants out.

"I requested to be moved out of the building and they said that will take time and I even requested to move to a lower floor," said Ford.

In June, 66-year-old Bill Crocker became ill. A month later, the same symptoms affected his son -- 46-year-old Mark Crocker. The two shared an apartment in the Dartmouth highrise.

Bill Crocker's brother, David, who often visited the 11th floor apartment, also became sick.

A series of antibiotics kept his symptoms mild, but his brother and nephew weren't so lucky.

"They both ended up with pneumonia, plus infection throughout their body, and they went to hospital one day and died the next morning," said David Crocker.

Claudia Chender is the MLA for the area.

"Alderney Manor is a concerning building," Chender said. "I think obviously people are concerned, so I think it's really incumbent upon the provincial government and the Metro Regional Housing Association to allay those fears for residents."

A history of legionnaire's disease in the building has the Crocker family concerned that it has returned.

Neither the Department of Infrastructure and Housing nor Public Health were able to provide an update. Both said nothing has changed at Alderney Manor.

On Tuesday, housing officials confirmed tests for legionella bacteria were being conducted on every floor of the 12-storey building.