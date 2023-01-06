'I screamed a few times': Saskatoon woman celebrates $200K lotto win

A Saskatoon woman is $200,000 richer after winning with an instant lotto ticket.

On November 25, Ashley Melz won the top prize on the $7 Lucky Lines Extravaganza ticket, according to a Saskatchewan Lotteries news release.

Melz said she regularly grabs tickets when she and her partner get supper from the Hague Service Centre in Hague.

She typically checks her tickets by scanning them on the app.

"I scanned it a few times, and I just thought, 'There's no way,'" Melz said in the release.

"So I asked my partner to scan it and check for me."

They scanned the ticket more than 10 times.

"I was just in shock; I still am," she said. "I screamed a few times.”

She said when she shared the news with her parents and friends — they didn’t believe it.

"They're like 'no way.' And I just tell them 'Yeah, tell me about it. '"

The couple already has some plans for the money.

"I'm going to pay off some debt, we just moved into a new house, so I'd love to build a sunroom in the back," Melz said.

"It's so hard to comprehend at first,” she added. "You think you're losing your mind, but you're not. So, you try to sit there and soak it in – but you can't."