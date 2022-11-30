'I see a lot of chances here': Job fair held for newcomers to Saskatchewan

Newcomers in Saskatoon are being given a chance to start their new life in Canada by applying for jobs thanks to a career fair at Prairieland, and it came out of a need as the province faces the largest mass refugee arrival in recent history.

Khrystyna Didyk arrived just one week ago, on the fourth charter plane carrying Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard to live there now. It’s starting to be more harder and harder and when I come to Canada, I feel myself more free,” Didyk told CTV News.

She attended a job fair in Saskatoon and with a psychology degree she completed right before the war started, she’s thankful for the opportunity this event is providing her. She admits she is considering any entry-level job even if it’s not in her field.

“It helps me think what I can do. I see a lot of chances here,” she said.

She’s living in a hotel right now, but says, getting a job will allow her to afford her own place and get on her feet.

The job fair is organized by the provincial government, and it’s never been done on this scale in Saskatoon before.

“We thought it was a good opportunity with the displaced Ukrainians coming in on flights to get everybody together to help, displaced Ukrainians, but also other newcomers, who might be looking for work in the province,” Chad Vickers, Director of Employer Services, with the Saskatchewan Government told CTV News.

In an email to CTV News, Sam Sasse, Communications Consultant for Ministries of Trade and Export Development, Energy and Resources as well as Immigration and Career Training confirmed that this influx of newcomer Ukrainians is much higher than past mass arrivals with more than 2500 calling Saskatchewan home since March. In comparison, Saskatchewan received approximately 800 Afghan refugees since 2021 and 1,700 Syrian refugees since 2015.

Having the job fair now is a win-win given the current struggle employers face finding staff.

“We’ve got pretty good representation from a number of different sectors. Lots of construction companies, manufacturing and healthcare, and hospitality. Whatever your skill set, you’ll probably be able to find an employer,” Vickers says.

Prairie Meats hired a newcomer Ukrainian recently and she’s helping out at their table as an interpreter. It’s proving to be beneficial for this business.

“The interest level has been great and some of the qualifications that people are coming with is pretty impressive,” Joanne Ubell, Prairie Meats, Human Resources Manager told CTV News.

Ubell hopes to hire about 20 people as a result of the job fair.

Once the fifth charter plane of Ukrainians arrives in the spring, another similar job fair is likely. It will continue to help fill the need for employers and employees like Didyk, who’s hoping this is the start of a new beginning in a new home.

“Here I have a lot of opportunity to grow up and it’s just a good place to be here now. I feel myself safe.”