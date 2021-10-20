'I shot her': Video played in trial shows Greg Fertuck acting out wife’s killing using cane as rifle

In a secretly recorded video, Greg Fertuck told an undercover officer he shot his wife twice, rolled her in a tarp and dumped her body in a rural area.

In the video, Fertuck acts out the shooting with the undercover officer. He used his cane to imitate the rifle he allegedly used.

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.

“I shot her,” Fertuck tells the officer.

He said the shooting happened at the gravel pit where Sheree worked near Kenaston, Sask. after Sheree threatened to take all his money.

“That’s when I sort of lost it,” Fertuck told the undercover officer, in a room at the James Hotel in Saskatoon.

Fertuck said he shot Sheree in her shoulder near her semi-truck.

He told the officer Sheree fell to her knees and her last words were "oh my god."

In the video, Fertuck said he shot Sheree a second time, in the back of the head.

Hidden cameras around the hotel room captured the confession, with music from the nearby Saskatchewan Jazz Festival audible in the background.

Fertuck said he wrapped Sheree’s body in a black plastic tarp, used a loader to put her body in his truck and disposed of her in a rural location.

“I was wearing gloves,” Fertuck told the officer.

Fertuck believed the undercover officer was the boss of a criminal organization.

The officer said he was going to help Fertuck avoid getting traced to the killing.

“We’re going to clean this up … we’re going to do it smart,” the undercover officer told Fertuck.

“I give you my word we’re going to work on cleaning this up for you.”

The crime boss asked Fertuck if he told anyone else about the murder.

“You’re the first guy that I’ve told,” Fertuck responds.

In the video played in court, the officer posing as a crime boss assures Fertuck the conversation will stay between the two men.

Leading up to the confession, Fertuck believed he worked for the boss’s criminal group, transporting contraband — but it was all orchestrated by the RCMP.

After about 10 months of working with the fake criminal organization, Fertuck was told to be honest about any unresolved issues that could affect the criminal group, and Fertuck admitted to killing Sheree.

Fertuck was given a fake memo showing that FBI satellite surveillance had tracked Fertuck whereabouts.

In the video, the boss tells Fertuck it could “sink” Fertuck because it would show him disposing of her body.

The boss appeared to be concerned about any evidence, or DNA, linking Fertuck to the killing.

In the recorded confession video, Fertuck drew maps showing where the alleged shooting happened. The maps showed the locations of the piles of gravel, Sheree’s truck, the loader and Fertuck’s truck.

Fertuck referenced his hand-drawn maps during his recorded confession.

After the confession, the boss called in other members of the fake criminal organization who were assigned to help with the “clean up.”

Fertuck and the men then drove to the Kenaston pit, where Fertuck pointed to where the shooting happened, according to an officer’s hidden camera.

Fertuck was never able to lead officers to Sheree.

Her body has never been found.

Court heard Fertuck fell on ice, months into the undercover operation known as the “Mr. Big sting.”

Undercover police testified Fertuck suffered a brain injury and was hospitalized from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15 in 2019.

The defence argues undercover officers shouldn’t have targeted Fertuck because he didn’t have a clear mind and suffered memory loss.

“My client was the suspect from day one and the investigative team never wavered from that,” defence lawyer Morris Bodnar said, during the cross-examination of the boss.

The trial is currently in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine whether the Mr. Big sting evidence can be used.

Admissibility hearings are required for Mr. Big stings to ensure no abuse of process.