'I started crying happy tears': Glencoe, Ont. woman wins $250K with instant lotto ticket

A recent lotto win for a Glencoe woman was made even more meaningful when she used a dime she found when her dad died to scratch off an instant lotto ticket, which ended up being a big winner.

According to a release from OLG, 37-year-old Michelle Grover of Glencoe won $250,000 while playing Instant Bonus Money.

Michelle plays the lottery weekly and instant tickets are her favourite. When scratching off the ticket, Michelle said she used a dime she found when her dad died to scratch off the ticket, and when she uncovered the win she was too excited to play the rest of the game.

"I started crying happy tears and ran to my mom's house to share the big news. I couldn't believe it!" she said.

So what does Michelle plan to do with her newfound winnings?

She plans to put down some money on her mortgage, save for her children’s education, building a brand new deck, and share with family.

"This win feels amazing. It's really meaningful that I won on a ticket that I scratched with my dad's dime,’” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bryan’s Variety on Mill Street in Glencoe.