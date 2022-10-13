'I started screaming': B.C. lotto winner plans to buy an excavator, take a trip with winnings

A B.C. lotto winner who's hundreds of thousands of dollars richer says he was so shocked by his prize, he scared his friend with his reaction.

Dale Buckner, from Maple Ridge, recently won Set for Life's top prize of $675,000.

"I was doing some work at my friend’s house outside and realized I won, so I started screaming," Buckner said in a statement shared by the BC Lottery Corporation.

"My friend thought I was hurt and came out to see what happened – I told him I won."

Buckner, who bought his ticket at a corner store on Dewdney Trunk Road, already has plans for his winnings including buying an excavator and taking a trip to Mexico.

"It feels good because I can do things that I have always wanted to do," he said.

Those who win Set for Life's top prize can choose to collect $1,000 a week for 25 years or the lump sum of $675,000. The odds of winning that prize on the $5 ticket, according to BCLC, are about one in 508,333.