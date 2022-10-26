'I still can't believe it': Homicide on Sask. First Nation leaves community in shock

A Saskatchewan First Nation came together for a supper on Tuesday, to mourn the loss of one of its members who was the victim of a homicide early Sunday morning.

The 51-year-old man died in a home on Key First Nation, Sask.

“I still can’t believe it.”

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Key First Nation Chief Clinton Key said.

Chief Key was a cousin to the victim. He said death has an impact on everyone in the community.

Band member Jordana Ernst said support is essential during a tragedy as she helped prepare a meal.

“I feel like it’s really important to have a safe space for our whole community to feel comfortable,” Ernst said.

“This is an intense and serious situation we’re going through right now.”

Key First Nation teamed with the Yorkton Tribal Council to provide mental health support teams following the homicide.

“The community is in a vulnerable state and it has so many questions [about] why this tragedy occurred,” Key First Nation health director Teisha Papequash said.

The team perform weekly check-ins during the healing process.

“We need to be together,” Chief Key said.

“Our way of healing is laughter and I’m hearing a lot of laughter.”

He said the killer is still on the loose and urged anyone with information to report it to the police.

Key First Nation is about 280 kilometres northeast of Regina.