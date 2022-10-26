'I still get upset about that': COVID-19 outbreaks in seniors' homes getting more common

COVID-19 cases seem to be becoming more common in seniors' homes around Nova Scotia.

Advocates say more should be done to protect the elderly, but lockdowns aren't the answer.

CTV News has learned there are 14 positive cases at three Shannex facilities in Nova Scotia, nine of them at Cedarstone Enhanced Care in Truro, N.S.

Two patients did not survive.

"Two residents who had tested positive subsequently passed away. Our sincerest condolences have been extended to their loved ones," said Shannon Peterson, Shannex's manager of communications, in an email.

"With many active cases of COVID-19 in the community, we ask everyone to continue to be extremely vigilant. We would like to emphasize the importance of refraining from visiting our homes if someone is experiencing any sign of feeling unwell, however slight, or if they feel that they may have been exposed to anyone else who is experiencing symptoms of illness," said Peterson.

"Residents who have tested positive are isolating in their suite with support from our team to keep them comfortable and engaged. As a precaution, general visitation has been temporarily suspended, with the exception of designated support people (DSPs) who can continue visiting loved ones if they have not tested positive for COVID-19. DSPs must self-screen, wear a mask at all times, and perform hand hygiene upon entry and when exiting the building," she said.

"We are serving a vulnerable population, and everyone has a role to play in keeping others safe and well."

Outbreaks in care homes have been particularly devastating around Nova Scotia, with the fallout continuing after 53 deaths at Halifax's Northwood facility during the first wave.

John Dennis lost his wife, Penny, at the facility.

"I still get upset about that. I lost my wife in Northwood to COVID and COVID-related strokes," said Dennis, his voice breaking.

Dennis, who turned 78 Wednesday, has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant patient in Nova Scotia, and has previously gone public in his battles to advocate for his own health during the pandemic.

Gary MacLeod, chairman of the group Advocates for the Care of the Elderly, also known as ACE, says no one wants the extended lockdowns we saw in the early days of COVID because the mental health impact was almost worse than the virus, but he would like to see stricter legislation governing the homes.

"What we have is an autonomous system of loosely-knit long-term care facilities that make up their own rules as they interpret them from the public health officer," said MacLeod.

Barbara Adams, Nova Scotia's minister of seniors and long-term care, says outbreaks are always worrisome, but vaccinations are the first and best line of defence.

An outbreak in long-term care is defined as one resident or two staff-members.

"This week, my understanding is that there are 10 facilities out of the 92 long-term care facilities that we have, who have cases of COVID-19 right now," said Adams.

Lockdowns aren't the answer for John Dennis, either, who says there is a way to protect vulnerable seniors, but not everyone wants to hear it.

"My message would be, 'Go back to mandatory masking. Period. No exceptions,'" he says.