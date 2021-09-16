'I still love Sheree': Recording of Greg Fertuck’s statement to police played during Saskatoon murder trial

Two days after Greg Fertuck’s wife went missing, an RCMP officer showed up at his house.

Sitting at Fertuck’s kitchen table, drinking coffee, Sgt. Chad Clark interviewed Fertuck.

An audio recording of their conversation was played in court at Fertuck’s first-degree murder trial.

Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck. Her body has never been found.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015, leaving her family farm to go haul gravel near Kenaston, Sask.

Fertuck told Clark that his drinking deteriorated his marriage with Sheree. He said they separated around 2010, but “got along really well now.”

“So do you think you’ll get back together?” Clark asked.

“I still love Sheree, you know,” Fertuck answered.

“You think you’ll get back together in the future?” the sergeant asked again.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Fertuck responded.

Fertuck said he had quit drinking for about three years, but recently had a few drinks of Brandy because he was “sort of depressed.”

“I’m worried about Sheree, worried about the kids,” Fertuck said.

Around three years after the interview, Fertuck was charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

In the audio recording, the officer asked Fertuck about domestic violence.

Fertuck said Sheree called police on him twice.

The first time was in 2011. Fertuck alleged Sheree grabbed a handgun from his safe. He said he grabbed it from Sheree and was charged with pointing a firearm.

Earlier in the trial, the couple’s son testified during that altercation, Fertuck threatened to shoot his mom “between the eyes.”

The second time Sheree called police on Fertuck, he alleged Sheree was swinging a bottle at him and accused him of assault because he took it away from her.

Fertuck told Clark he went to a physiotherapy appointment the day Sheree went missing and expected a call from Sheree to talk about work plans the next day.

He said he thought it was strange when he didn’t hear from her.

The following day, on Dec. 8, 2015, Fertuck said his daughter called him asking about Sheree.

“I heard her truck was out sitting there, but no Sheree,” Fertuck told the officer.

Sheree’s truck was left abandoned at the gravel pit, where she worked. Her keys, cellphone and coat were left inside.