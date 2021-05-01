'I still see that smile': Sask. police agencies focusing on impaired driving in May

The death of a loved one from impaired driving is something Bonny and Craig Stevenson hopes no other family has to face.

“When the officer told us that our 17-year-old son is deceased, those are just really tough moments to describe,” said Bonny.

Bonny and Craig lost their son Quinn Stevenson August 3, 2013 in a two-vehicle incident involving an impaired driver.

Quinn was on his way to work at the Saskatoon Golf Course.

The 17-year-old had only recently graduated from Centennial High School.

“I still see that smile very often and it’s just something that will always be embedded in our hearts.”

Quinn’s legacy lives on through batting cages and a memorial rink named in his honour at the Dr. John G. Egnatoff School, as well as a legacy scholarship.

Bonney is also doing her part to prevent other families from feeling that same pain.

She is the president of Mothers Against Drinking and Driving (MADD) Saskatoon.

“We can all work together to stop impaired driving.”

MADD has been putting up signs saying “Impaired Driver Caught Here” where impaired drivers were criminally charged.

The Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is working with police across the province to shine the traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving throughout May.

“We especially want people to understand that, the weather will be getting warmer and there might be that desire to get together with some friends for socially distant drinks,” said spokesperson for SGI Tyler McMurchy.

“If you’re going to be doing something like that, just make sure that you make plans for a safe ride home.”

In 2020, 32 people died and 371 were injured from crashes resulting from impaired driving in the province, according to SGI.

“During the month of May you may expect to see additional check stops or other less conspicuous enforcement activities from our law enforcement throughout the province,” McMurchy told CTV News.

SGI and police agencies all over the province are also trying to draw attention to drivers under the influence of cannabis.

“We continue to be surprised by the number of motorists who don't seem to know or care that driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and dangerous,” said Saskatoon Police Service drug recognition evaluator Patrick Foster.

Its hoping these efforts can spare a family the pain of what the Stevenson family endured.

“He had plans to be a broadcaster, learn to be a sports broadcaster, lofty goals.” said Bonney Stevenson.

“Somehow I’m pretty sure Quinn would have figured out a way to get it all done.”

Quinn would have been 26-years-old this August.