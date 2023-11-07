'I take full responsibility': Cornwall, Ont. mayor responds to woman's death at homeless encampment

The mayor of the City of Cornwall made a poignant statement Monday in response to the death of a woman in an encampment that has tragically spotlighted the growing issue of homelessness in the city.

Mayor Justin Towndale said he "takes full responsibility" for the tragic incident as "it happened on my watch."

"I'm not sure where to begin," Towndale said in the statement.

"This is difficult to attempt to write. I am saddened by the death of Diane Hebert. At this time, I want to offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends. This is a tragedy that should have never happened and it was one that I had hoped to avoid."

A statement by the City of Cornwall on Nov. 5 confirmed a woman died in the homeless encampment in Pointe Maligne Park, along the St. Lawrence River in the city's downtown.

"Unfortunately, an elderly woman living in the homeless encampment passed away this morning," the statement by the City of Cornwall read.

"EMS, fire and police attended the scene, however, the individual was already deceased, and the exact time of death is unknown. While there is no confirmed cause of death at this time, alternate heating sources were found in the tent and will be part of the continued police investigation and post-mortem."

"She was a nice lady though she had a good heart and would've [done] just about anything for just about anybody," said Keith Seyeau, Hebert's son-in-law. "I fully believe it could've been avoided. We just needed a bit of financial help just to get started because of the way the system is ODSP doesn't pay until the end of the month and they don't give you rent money unless you pay rent money. Well, how do you pay rent money with no money?"

Ricky Clement is a volunteer helping any way he can.

"Tring my best. Might be here myself one day. I pay a rent but no food, I go to the food bank and struggle like everyone else. It's a crisis in every city."

The mayor, who was elected in 2022, said the city did not communicate a plan to move homeless individuals into winter housing well enough.

He said he wished they could have moved faster on the plan being put in place along with the United Way of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry for those who are identified as homeless.

“This sort of project is not an overnight fix and takes time to get off the ground. We did not comment on the winter plan because frankly, we couldn’t. Most of what is being worked on has to remain private until it is ready,” Towndale wrote.

“You have every right to be angry and upset. I am too. The loss of a human being is not lost on me, and Ms. Hebert was a mother, a daughter, and a person. She deserved better. We failed her. I failed her. As the mayor, I take full responsibility for this tragic incident as it happened on my watch.”

Cornwall police say they received a call for service at the encampment, located at Pointe Maligne, in regards to a 'sudden death.'

Police confirmed that a 67-year-old female was unresponsive and after investigation, it was determined that the woman was deceased.

The death is now under investigation by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to determine the cause of her death.

Preliminary findings indicate that the circumstances surrounding her death are not suspicious.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.